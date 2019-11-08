glucarico acid mercato di indagine e strategie di crescita e prospettive 2026

Polaris Market Research has updated its market value for USD 1,467 million by 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The report <112 pages> covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments in different regions.

The updated report on the glucaric acid market is segmented by type, application, and region

The main companies included in the report includes:

Cayman Chemical

Rivertop Renewables, Inc.

Carbosynth Limited

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Rennovia Inc

Kalion Inc.

Alpha Chemistry

AK Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026

Segment analysis:

Size and forecasts of the glucaric acid market, 2017-2026 by type

Calcium D- Glucarate

Pure glucaric acid

D-Glucar-1,4-Lactone Acid

Sodium D-glucose of potassium

Others

Size and forecasts of the glucaric acid market, 2017-2026 by application

detergents

Health care

Food production

Corrosion inhibitors

Others

Size and forecasts of the glucaric acid market, 2017-2026 by region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacifico (Cina, Corea del Sud, Giappone, India)

America Latina (Brasile, Messico, Colombia)

MEA (Arabia Saudita, Sudafrica, Israele, Emirati Arabi Uniti)

Il rapporto può essere personalizzato sulla base di analisi regionali, analisi di segmento, prospettive del settore e analisi della concorrenza. Alcuni dei principali punti di interesse trattati nel rapporto includono:

Tendenze del settore, opportunità e sfide nel mercato

Ruolo degli attori chiave nella catena del valore

Analisi dell’utente finale per definire la strategia di mercato

Mappatura competitiva

Ripartizione a livello regionale e nazionale

Queste intuizioni sono incluse nel rapporto che ti aiuterebbe ad avere una visione realistica dell’intero mercato, compresa la concorrenza, le opportunità di investimento, le restrizioni e le sfide, i fattori regolatori che potrebbero influenzare la crescita del mercato. Inoltre, la relazione contribuirebbe a identificare le opportunità di crescita del mercato regionale per i diversi segmenti trattati nella relazione.

