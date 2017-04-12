Aquaman: Amber Heard posta una foto del suo lavoro di ricerca sui fumetti

Amber Heard sta facendo i compiti. L’attrice, che interpreta Mera in Justice League e in Aquaman, ha postato su Instagram una foto che raffigura numerosi fumetti di Aquaman.

Sembra che le sue ricerche siano più indirizzate nei confronti del cinecomic con protagonista Jason Momoa che di Justice League, le cui riprese stanno volgendo al termine.

Catching up on my reading #aquaman #dccomics A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Diretto da Zack Snyder, Justice League vede nel cast Henry Cavill come Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck come Bruce Wayne / Batman, Amy Adams come Lois Lane, Gal Gadot come Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa come Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ezra Miller come Barry Allen / The Flash, Ray Fisher come Victor Stone / Cyborg, Willem Dafoe come Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg come Lex Luthor, Amber Heard come Mera, Jeremy Irons come Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane come Martha Kent, Connie Nielson come Queen Hippolyta e J.K. Simmons come il Commissario James Gordon.

Aquaman vede nel cast, oltre a Jason Momoa e Patrick Wilson, anche Amber Heard nei panni di Mera, e Willem Dafoe in quelli di Nuidis Vulko. La pellicola uscirà nelle sale il 5 Ottobre 2018.

