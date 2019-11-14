AffariScienze e tecnologie

Tendenze recenti del mercato automobilistico della gestione termica della batteria per il periodo 2019-2026, principali fattori trainanti e strategie di crescita aziendale 2026

Il mercato globale del sistema di gestione termica delle batterie per autoveicoli è stato valutato a 1,5 miliardi di dollari nel 2017 e si prevede che cresca con un CAGR del 15,5% durante il periodo di previsione.

Avatar pmr Novembre 14, 2019
0 3 1 minute read

The Polaris market research is about 5.4 billion dollars by 2026 at the CAGR of 15.5% from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis of market growth, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps the market.

Request a sample report  at  :  https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-battery-thermal-management-system-market/request-for-sample

The study includes the major players in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management Systems market such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Dana Incorporated, LG Chem., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Gentherm Incorporated, VOSS Automotive, CapTherm Systems, Hanon Systems and Mahle Behr GmbH.

The study assesses the overall market for thermal management systems of automotive batteries based on the following segments:

Market dimensions and forecasts of the thermal management system of automotive batteries by technology, 2018-2026

    • Active battery thermal management system
    • Passive battery thermal management system

Market size and forecasts for the thermal management system of car batteries by type of battery, 2018-2026

    • Conventional batteries
    • Solid state batteries

Market dimensions and forecasts for the thermal management system of vehicle batteries by vehicle type, 2018-2026

    • Passenger vehicles
    • Commercial vehicles

Market size and forecasts for the thermal management system of automotive batteries for propulsion, 2018-2026

    • Battery electric vehicles
    • Hybrid electric vehicles
    • Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
    • Fuel cell vehicles

Market size and forecasts of the thermal management system for automotive batteries by region, 2018-2026

  • Nord America (Stati Uniti, Canada)
    Europa (Francia, Germania, Regno Unito, Italia)
    Asia Pacifico (India, Giappone, Cina, Corea)
    America Latina (Messico, Brasile)
    Medio Oriente e Africa

Do you have any specific questions or requirements? Feel free to ask our industry experts at:  https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-battery-thermal-management-system-market/speak-to-analyst

Key Takeaway of the Report

  • This report provides a timely analysis to change the dynamics of competition
  • It provides a far-sighted perspective on several factors that drive or hold back market growth
  • It provides an eight-year forecast based on the market that is expected to grow
  • Helps to understand key market segments and their future
  • It provides an in-depth analysis of competitive competition and keeps you ahead of competitors
  • Helps to make informed business decisions by having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments

Information on Polaris market research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across different companies. At Polaris we are responsible for a variety of products and services in the world of healthcare, technology, semiconductors and various other sectors worldwide.

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050

Email:  sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web:  www.polarismarketresearch.com

 

Tags
Avatar

pmr

Related Articles

Test ossei e minerali
Ottobre 10, 2019
14

Studio esaustivo su Test ossei e minerali Market 2019 | Valutazione strategica dei migliori giocatori -Abbott laboratories, bioMrieux, Diasorin, Quidel, Roche, Siemens Healthcare

Mercato delle sigarette al gusto pieno
Ottobre 21, 2019
1

Mercato globale delle apparecchiature di processo a umido per semiconduttori Ultimi modelli di design e previsioni dinamiche dal 2019 al 2025

Isotropic Incolla mercato conduttiva
Settembre 27, 2019
1

Mercato globale della pasta conduttiva isotropa Margine lordo 2019-2025 Chemtronics, Daejoo, DELO, Nepes

Novembre 4, 2019
1

Rapporto di mercato Termocoppie Isolate Con Ossido Di Magnesio 2019, 7a edizione migliori aziende, vendite, vendite, previsioni e analisi dettagliate

Close