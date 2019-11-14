Tendenze recenti del mercato automobilistico della gestione termica della batteria per il periodo 2019-2026, principali fattori trainanti e strategie di crescita aziendale 2026

The Polaris market research is about 5.4 billion dollars by 2026 at the CAGR of 15.5% from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis of market growth, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps the market.

The study includes the major players in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management Systems market such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Dana Incorporated, LG Chem., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Gentherm Incorporated, VOSS Automotive, CapTherm Systems, Hanon Systems and Mahle Behr GmbH.

The study assesses the overall market for thermal management systems of automotive batteries based on the following segments:

Market dimensions and forecasts of the thermal management system of automotive batteries by technology, 2018-2026

Active battery thermal management system Passive battery thermal management system



Market size and forecasts for the thermal management system of car batteries by type of battery, 2018-2026

Conventional batteries Solid state batteries



Market dimensions and forecasts for the thermal management system of vehicle batteries by vehicle type, 2018-2026

Passenger vehicles Commercial vehicles



Market size and forecasts for the thermal management system of automotive batteries for propulsion, 2018-2026

Battery electric vehicles Hybrid electric vehicles Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles Fuel cell vehicles



Market size and forecasts of the thermal management system for automotive batteries by region, 2018-2026

Nord America (Stati Uniti, Canada)

Europa (Francia, Germania, Regno Unito, Italia)

Asia Pacifico (India, Giappone, Cina, Corea)

America Latina (Messico, Brasile)

Medio Oriente e Africa

Key Takeaway of the Report

This report provides a timely analysis to change the dynamics of competition

It provides a far-sighted perspective on several factors that drive or hold back market growth

It provides an eight-year forecast based on the market that is expected to grow

Helps to understand key market segments and their future

It provides an in-depth analysis of competitive competition and keeps you ahead of competitors

Helps to make informed business decisions by having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments

