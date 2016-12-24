Ultimi Articoli
Carrie Fisher colpita da infarto: gli auguri di guarigione dai colleghi di Star Wars

Nella notte di ieri Carrie Fisher è stata colpita da un violento infarto mentre si trovava a bordo di un volo Londra-Los Angeles, secondo quanto riportato dal sito TMZ.

Fortunatamente sul velivolo era presente un tecnico specializzato in primo soccorso che ha fornito assistenza all’attrice, la quale è stata trasportata d’urgenza dai paramedici nell’ospedale più vicino una volta atterrato. Qualche ora dopo, Associated Press ha riportato un aggiornamento della situazione, secondo cui la Fisher era ormai fuori pericolo: “Todd Fisher ha dichiarato all’Associated Press che Carrie Fisher non è più ‘in stato di emergenza’, è stabile ed è ricoverata in un ospedale di Los Angeles”. Intanto, immediata è stata la reazione del mondo di Hollywood, compresi i colleghi della saga di Star Wars come Mark Hamill, Gwendoline Christie e Peter Mayhew.

