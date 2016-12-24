Carrie Fisher colpita da infarto: gli auguri di guarigione dai colleghi di Star Wars

Nella notte di ieri Carrie Fisher è stata colpita da un violento infarto mentre si trovava a bordo di un volo Londra-Los Angeles, secondo quanto riportato dal sito TMZ.

Fortunatamente sul velivolo era presente un tecnico specializzato in primo soccorso che ha fornito assistenza all’attrice, la quale è stata trasportata d’urgenza dai paramedici nell’ospedale più vicino una volta atterrato. Qualche ora dopo, Associated Press ha riportato un aggiornamento della situazione, secondo cui la Fisher era ormai fuori pericolo: “Todd Fisher ha dichiarato all’Associated Press che Carrie Fisher non è più ‘in stato di emergenza’, è stabile ed è ricoverata in un ospedale di Los Angeles”. Intanto, immediata è stata la reazione del mondo di Hollywood, compresi i colleghi della saga di Star Wars come Mark Hamill, Gwendoline Christie e Peter Mayhew.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Be well @carrieffisher. Thoughts, hopes, and the Force are with you. — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

Sending love and well wishes to 'our Princess' @carrieffisher. The Force is strong with you… #YubNub x pic.twitter.com/TP1Z0msUjO — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and love for @carrieffisher You can't leave us yet! May the force be with you. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 23, 2016

I don't pray much anymore but I am praying for you right now, @carrieffisher. Please pull through… https://t.co/Wq6wrlmrnE — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016