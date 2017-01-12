CDG Awards: c’è anche Rogue One tra i candidati per i migliori costumi

La 19ª edizione Costume Designers Guild Awards ha finalmente i suoi candidati, divisi come sempre per le categorie Contemporaneo, Storico e Fantastico del cinema internazionale. Se possono risultare scontate le nomination per La La Land, Ave, Cesare! e Florence non lo è di certo per film come Kubo e la spada magica o Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Di seguito trovate le nomination al completo:
FILM CONTEMPORANEO
- Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale
- Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman
- La La Land – Mary Zophres
- Lion – Cappi Ireland
- Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips
FILM STORICO
- The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson
- Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
- Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres
- Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus
- Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
FILM FANTASTICO
- Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
- Kubo and the Two Strings – Deborah Cook
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Colleen Atwood
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion