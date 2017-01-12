CDG Awards: c’è anche Rogue One tra i candidati per i migliori costumi

La 19ª edizione Costume Designers Guild Awards ha finalmente i suoi candidati, divisi come sempre per le categorie Contemporaneo, Storico e Fantastico del cinema internazionale. Se possono risultare scontate le nomination per La La Land, Ave, Cesare! e Florence non lo è di certo per film come Kubo e la spada magica o Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Di seguito trovate le nomination al completo:

FILM CONTEMPORANEO



Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale

Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Lion – Cappi Ireland

Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips

FILM STORICO

The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres

Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

FILM FANTASTICO