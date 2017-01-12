Ultimi Articoli
CDG Awards: c’è anche Rogue One tra i candidati per i migliori costumi

La 19ª edizione Costume Designers Guild Awards ha finalmente i suoi candidati, divisi come sempre per le categorie Contemporaneo, Storico e Fantastico del cinema internazionale. Se possono risultare scontate le nomination per La La Land, Ave, Cesare! e Florence non lo è di certo per film come Kubo e la spada magica o Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Di seguito trovate le nomination al completo:

FILM CONTEMPORANEO

  • Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale
  • Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman
  • La La Land – Mary Zophres
  • Lion – Cappi Ireland
  • Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips

FILM STORICO

  • The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson
  • Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
  • Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres
  • Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus
  • Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

FILM FANTASTICO

  • Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
  • Kubo and the Two Strings – Deborah Cook
  • Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Colleen Atwood
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion
