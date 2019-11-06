Polaris Market Research has published its latest findings in a new study on the market of protective textiles Analysts predict that the market will reach 8,802 million dollars by 2026 , growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017-2026.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of various factors such as the industry’s growth potential, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps to understand the global market on both the supply and the demand side.

The study includes major players in the protective textiles Market such as Ansell Limited, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Teijin Limited, EI Dupont De Nemours and Company, Milliken & Company, WL Gore & Associates, Inc., DyStar Group, ARGAR Srl, Marina Textil SL, Royal Tencate NV and Kimberly Clark Corp among others.

The study assesses the global market for protective textiles based on the following segments:

Size and forecast of the protective textiles market, 2017-2026 by material

Aramid & Blends

Polyamide

Laminated polyesters

Cotton Fibers

Polyolefin and mixtures

Others

Size and forecast of the protective textiles market, 2017-2026 by application

Mechanic

Thermal

Electric

chemist

Radiation

Others

Size and forecasts of the protective textiles market, 2017-2026 for end users

Defense

Production and construction

Extraction

Oil and gas

Space exploration

Health care

Emergency services

Others

Size and forecasts of the protective textiles market, 2017-2026 by region

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia)

South America (Brazil, Chile)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman)

Key Takeaway of the Report

This report provides a timely analysis to change the dynamics of competition

Fornisce una prospettiva lungimirante su diversi fattori che guidano o frenano la crescita del mercato

Fornisce una previsione di otto anni valutata sulla base di come si prevede che il mercato cresca

Aiuta a comprendere i segmenti di mercato chiave e il loro futuro

Fornisce un’analisi approfondita delle mutevoli dinamiche della concorrenza e ti tiene davanti ai concorrenti

Aiuta a prendere decisioni aziendali informate avendo approfondimenti completi del mercato e facendo un’analisi approfondita dei segmenti di mercato

Informazioni sulla ricerca di mercato Polaris

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the healthcare, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors around the world

