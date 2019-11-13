Affari
Il mercato dell’azoto liquido sta guadagnando terreno grazie ai nuovi sviluppi del mercato, afferma Polaris Analysts
Si prevede che le dimensioni del mercato globale dell'azoto liquido cresceranno ad un CAGR del 4,3% dal 2019 al 2026.
Polaris Research of the ICT market recently updated existing market research study on L iquid N itrogen M ercat and estimates that the market would reach USD 22.720 billion from 2026. The postponement Provides historical data together with forecasts up to 2026. Deferral hedges market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The ratio <140 pages> covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments of different regions.
The updated referral is the global liquid nitrogen market has been segmented-report a function, processing technology, end-use and regions.
The main companies included in the report include:
- Nexair LLC,
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation,
- Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC,
- Messer Group,
- Southern Industrial Gas Berhad,
- Gulf Cryo,
- Air products
- Chemicals, Inc.,
- Air Liquide SA,
- Praxair Inc.,
For more information, request a sample of the study at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-liquid-nitrogen-market/request-for-sample
Size and forecast of the liquid nitrogen market by function
-
- refrigerant
- refrigerant
Size and forecast of the liquid nitrogen market for processing technology
-
- Adsorption of pressure swing
- Cryogenic distillation
Size and forecast of the market for liquid nitrogen for end use
-
- Food and drinks
- Health
- Production and construction of metals
- Chemical and pharmaceutical products
- Rubber and plastic
- others
Size of the liquid nitrogen market and forecasts by regions
-
- North America
- Stati Uniti
- Canada
- Europa
- Germania
- Regno Unito
- Francia
- Asia Pacifico
- porcellana
- India
- Giappone
- America Latina
- brasile
- Messico
- Medio Oriente e Africa
- North America
Gli attributi del rapporto sono i seguenti:
- Dati storici (effettivi): 2015 , 2016, 2017
- Anno base: 2018
- Stime e previsioni: dal 2019 al 2026
Il rapporto può essere personalizzato sulla base di analisi regionali, analisi di segmento, prospettive del settore e analisi della concorrenza. Alcuni dei principali punti focali che sono trattati nel rapporto includono:
- Tendenze del settore, opportunità e sfide nel mercato
- Ruolo degli attori chiave nella catena del valore
- Analisi dell’utente finale per definire la strategia di mercato
- Mappatura competitiva
- Ripartizione a livello regionale e nazionale
Queste intuizioni sono incluse nel rapporto che ti aiuterebbe ad avere una visione realistica della competitività del mercato, opportunità di investimento, restrizioni e sfide, fattori regolatori che potrebbero influenzare la crescita del mercato. Inoltre, la relazione contribuirebbe a identificare le opportunità di crescita del mercato regionale per i diversi segmenti trattati nella relazione.
Parla con l’analista per saperne di più @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-liquid-nitrogen-market/speak-to-analyst
Informazioni sulla ricerca di mercato Polaris
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across different companies. At Polaris we are responsible for a variety of products and services in the world of healthcare, technology, semiconductors and various other sectors worldwide.
Contact
Polaris market research
Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com