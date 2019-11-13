Il mercato NAS (Network Attached Storage) dei consumatori sta guadagnando nuovi massimi, tra cui aziende come Synology Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., ZyXEL Communications Inc.

Polaris Market Research ha recentemente aggiornato il suo studio di ricerche di mercato esistente sul mercato NAS (Consumer Network Attached Storage) e stima che entro il 2026 il mercato raggiungerebbe $ 10,2 miliardi . Il rapporto fornisce dati storici e previsioni fino al 2026. Il rapporto copre le tendenze del mercato, i driver e l’analisi delle opportunità e fornisce informazioni di benchmarking della concorrenza. Il rapporto copre un elenco esaustivo di tabelle e cifre di mercato, fornendo in tal modo dati analitici approfonditi per segmenti in diverse regioni.

Il report aggiornato sul mercato NAS (Consumer Network Attached Storage) è segmentato per Design , per Tipo e per Regioni .

Le principali società incluse nella relazione includono:

Western Digital Corporation

Netgear Inc.

Synology Inc.

ASUSTOR Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc.

ZyXEL Communications Inc.

Buffalo America Inc.

Drobo Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company

The study evaluates the general NAS (Consumer Network Attached Storage) market based on the following segments:

Consumer NAS market based on the design

1-Bay 2-Bays 4-Bays 5-Bays 6-bays 6-Bays & Above



Consumer NAS market by type

Rackmount stand alone



Consumer NAS market for end user

residential SMEs Big business



The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 201 6

Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest are covered in the report include:

Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market

Role of key players in the value chain

Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and national level distribution

These insights are included in the relationship that would affect the market, including competition, investment opportunities, restrictions and challenges. Furthermore, the report would help identify the opportunities for growth in the regional market for the different segments covered in the report.

