Jumanji: il primo trailer del film con Dwayne Johnson debutterà al Cinema Con

Dwayne Johnson, tramite il suo account Instagram, ha svelato che il primo trailer di Jumanji, diretto da Jake Kasdan, debutterà al Cinema Con questo mese.
L’attore ha deciso di comunicare la notizia, accompagnando l’annuncio a una foto in cui si trova insieme alle menti creative della pellicola:
“Amo questa parte del mio lavoro. Concentrare e unire tutte queste menti brillanti in un’unica stanza, aventi lo stesso scopo e gli stessi obiettivi: creare una pellicola fantastica, cosicché il mondo possa esserne felice. Ovviamente dovevo rovinare la foto facendo il segno di vittoria con la mano. Che s*****o che sono. Il marketing globale ha deciso di dare inizio all’incontro con i nostri soci della Sony, per il release di Jumanji questo Natale. Il primo trailer debutterà in occasione del Cinema Con. Sarà molto divertente, con molta azione, e appassionante. Il cast è spassoso e sembra meraviglioso: Jack Black, Karen Gillian, Nick Jonas e il gran uomo Kevin Hart. Grazie ai nostri partner Sony per l’entusiasmo. Questo è solo l’inizio“.
LUV this part of my job… galvanizing a boardroom full of hungry, brilliant creative people who have a singular focus and goal: deliver an awesome movie for the world to enjoy. Of course I had to ruin the pic by giving ✌🏾to my director, Jake Kasdan. What an asshole I am. Outstanding global marketing kick off meeting with our SONY partners for the release of JUMANJI this Christmas. We just previewed our exclusive trailer that we'll debut for our CinemaCon crowd (theater CEO's, exhibitors and press) and it KILLS. Hilarious, massive action and a lot of big ol' heart. The whole cast is hilarious and looks great – Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and the BIG man himself, Kevin Hart. THANK YOU to our SONY partners for your enthusiasm, strategy and brilliance for our movie. We're just getting started. ✌🏾ears for everyone. What a TEAM. #GlobalMarketingMeeting #SONY #SevenBucksProds #GarciaCompanies #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS 🎄💫
Il nuovo film di Jumanji è un continuo del celebre film del 1995 con Robin Williams e Kirsten Dunst. Nel sequel troviamo Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Rhys Darby, Morgan Turner, Tom Matheson e Nick Jonas.
FONTE: Instagram