Jumanji: il primo trailer del film con Dwayne Johnson debutterà al Cinema Con

LUV this part of my job… galvanizing a boardroom full of hungry, brilliant creative people who have a singular focus and goal: deliver an awesome movie for the world to enjoy. Of course I had to ruin the pic by giving ✌🏾to my director, Jake Kasdan. What an asshole I am. Outstanding global marketing kick off meeting with our SONY partners for the release of JUMANJI this Christmas. We just previewed our exclusive trailer that we'll debut for our CinemaCon crowd (theater CEO's, exhibitors and press) and it KILLS. Hilarious, massive action and a lot of big ol' heart. The whole cast is hilarious and looks great – Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and the BIG man himself, Kevin Hart. THANK YOU to our SONY partners for your enthusiasm, strategy and brilliance for our movie. We're just getting started. ✌🏾ears for everyone. What a TEAM. #GlobalMarketingMeeting #SONY #SevenBucksProds #GarciaCompanies #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS 🎄💫

