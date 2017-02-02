Kids Choice Awards 2017: cosa sceglieranno i bambini?

Sono state annunciati le nomination dei Kids Choice Awards. L’emittente televisiva statunitense Nickelodeon dedicata ai bambini e ai ragazzi ha emesso oggi le candidature che vanno dal mondo della musica a quello del cinema e delle serie tv. Il wrestler e attore americano John Cena sarà ospite della cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà l’11 marzo al Galen Center di Los Angeles.

A partire da questo giovedì i bambini e ragazzi americani potranno esprimere il loro voto sulla piattaforma Nickelodeon e anche su tutte i dispositivi digitali legati a essa, come l’app Nick. In più potranno votare su Facebook e su Twitter. Qui sotto l’elenco delle nomination per quelche riguarda il cinema, dove i supereroi vanno per la maggiore:

Film:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Ghostbusters

Pete’s Dragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Attore:



Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Attrice:

Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)

Cartoni animati:



Finding Dory

Moana Sing

The Secret Life of Pets

Trolls

Zootopia