Kong: Skull Island – rivelati due nuovi teaser la track-list ufficiale del film

La Warner Bros Picture nelle ultime ore ha rivelato la track-list completa e due nuovi teaser del film Kong: Skull Island a cura di Henry Jackman della Jordan Vogt-Roberts company.

Henry Jackman è un’assoluta certezza nel settore dato che ha una vasta esperienza in merito. Ha lavorato infatti per molte famose pellicole tra cui: X-Men: First Class, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Kick-Ass, Kick-Ass 2, Big Hero 6, and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Poche ore fa sulla rete è stata rilasciata la Original Motion Picture Soundtrack del film, accompagnata dalla copertina e da due nuovi teaser ufficiali che potrete trovare qui in basso:

1. South Pacific (0:35)

2. The Beach (1:27)

3. Project Monarch (2:02)

4. Packard’s Blues (1:14)

5. Assembling the Team (1:48)

6. Into the Storm (2:44)

7. The Island (1:16)

8. Kong the Destroyer (3:43)

9. Monsters Exist (2:27)

10. Spider Attack (1:39)

11. Dominant Species (2:00)

12. The Temple (5:47)

13. Grey Fox (2:33)

14. Kong the Protector (1:49)

15. Marlow’s Farewell (2:37)

16. Lost (1:27)

17. The Boneyard (1:52)

18. Ambushed (2:21)

19. The Heart of Kong (2:11)

20. Man vs. Beast (2:31)

21. Creature from the Deep (2:44)

22. The Battle of Skull Island (5:46)

23. King Kong (2:42)

24. Monster Mash (Bonus Track) (1:27)

