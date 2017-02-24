Ultimi Articoli
Vertigo24
You are at:»»Kong: Skull Island – rivelati due nuovi teaser la track-list ufficiale del film
kong-skull-island

Kong: Skull Island – rivelati due nuovi teaser la track-list ufficiale del film

0
By on News

La Warner Bros Picture nelle ultime ore ha rivelato la track-list completa e due nuovi teaser del film Kong: Skull Island a cura di Henry Jackman della Jordan Vogt-Roberts company.

Henry Jackman è un’assoluta certezza nel settore dato che ha una vasta esperienza in merito. Ha lavorato infatti per molte famose pellicole tra cui: X-Men: First Class, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Kick-Ass, Kick-Ass 2, Big Hero 6, and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Poche ore fa sulla rete è stata rilasciata la Original Motion Picture Soundtrack del film, accompagnata dalla  copertina e da due nuovi teaser ufficiali che potrete trovare qui in basso:

1. South Pacific (0:35)
2. The Beach (1:27)
3. Project Monarch (2:02)
4. Packard’s Blues (1:14)
5. Assembling the Team (1:48)
6. Into the Storm (2:44)
7. The Island (1:16)
8. Kong the Destroyer (3:43)
9. Monsters Exist (2:27)
10. Spider Attack (1:39)
11. Dominant Species (2:00)
12. The Temple (5:47)
13. Grey Fox (2:33)
14. Kong the Protector (1:49)
15. Marlow’s Farewell (2:37)
16. Lost (1:27)
17. The Boneyard (1:52)
18. Ambushed (2:21)
19. The Heart of Kong (2:11)
20. Man vs. Beast (2:31)
21. Creature from the Deep (2:44)
22. The Battle of Skull Island (5:46)
23. King Kong (2:42)
24. Monster Mash (Bonus Track) (1:27)

Fonte: ComicBookMovie

Share.

About Author

Studente e grandissimo appassionato di cinema. Editor presso IlTermopolio e Uni Info News. Sin da bambino s'innamora dell'universo cinematografico e della cultura iberica, ama scrivere, correre, viaggiare e cucinare. Divoratore seriale di libri, album e serie TV. I suoi registi preferiti sono Sergio Leone, Stanley Kubrick, Pablo Larrain e Denis Villeneuve.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply