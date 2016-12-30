La Bella e la Bestia: Emma Watson canta Something There?

LISTEN: @emmawatson singing "Something There" from @beautyandthebeast. This short recording was taken from the singing @hasbro Belle doll that was spotted in stores a few days ago. Thank you to @bellabestiason for sharing with me this morning! …. Repost from @the_west_wing_: Get ready for this one guys… FIRST PEEK AT EMMA SINGING SOMETHING THERE!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! 😍🌹 Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! #beautyandthebeast #batb #disney #emmawatson #danstevens #lukeevans #joshgad #ewanmcgregor #ianmckellan #emmathompson #gugumbatharaw #kevinkline #stanleytucci #audramcdonald #taleasoldastime #beourguest #billcondon #beautyandthebeast2017

A video posted by Beauty & the Beast Movie News (@beautyandthebeastmovienews) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:59am PST