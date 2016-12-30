Ultimi Articoli
La Bella e la Bestia

La Bella e la Bestia: Emma Watson canta Something There?

News

Il live-action Disney La Bella e la Bestia, adattamento del celebre classico, è una delle pellicole più attese del 2017. Ora, i fan hanno la prima opportunità di sentire Emma Watson che canta una delle classiche e celebri canzoni del film.

La piccola “anticipazione” è arrivata grazie ad una nuova bambola di Belle, della Habro, che è approdata sul mercato prima del previsto. Il film non uscirà prima di Marzo 2017, ma tutto il materiale promozionale si sta già preparando a fare il suo ingresso nei negozi. Una persona si è imbattuta in questa bambola di Belle canterina, che sembra proprio aver la voce di Emma Watson, mentre sta cantando Something There.

La clip è stata ripostata da un utente di Instagram the_west-wing, ripresa da @bellabestiaso (per gentile concessione di BeautyandtheBeastMovieNews).





La Bella e la Bestia vede protagonisti Emma Watson, Dan Stevens e Luke Evans, con le voci originali di Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci e Emma Thompson. Il film, diretto da Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), verrà distribuito nelle sale a partire dal 17 marzo 2017.

FONTE: Comicbook



