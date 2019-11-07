Scienze e tecnologie
L’analisi del mercato della robotica automobilistica rivela un potenziale di crescita, il mercato dovrebbe crescere con un CAGR del 12,4 % dal 2019-26
Automotive mercato della robotica
Polaris Market Research has recently updated its market research study on the automotive robotics market and estimates that by 2026 the market will reach USD 14,170 million . The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The report covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data by segments in different regions.
The updated report on the Automotive robotics market segmented by type ; for application ; and by the Regions . The main companies included in the report include:
- Fanuc Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- ABB Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Kuka AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation
- DiFacto Robotics and Automation Pvt. Ltd
- Others
For more information, request a sample of the study at : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-robotics-market/request-for-sample
The attributes of the report are as follows:
- Historical data (actual): 2015 , 2016, 2017
- Base year: 2018
- Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026
Segment analysis:
Size and forecast of the automotive robotics market by component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Dimensions and forecasts of the automotive robotics market by application
- Painting
- Welding
- Material handling
- mounting
- Others
Dimensions and forecasts of the automotive robotics market by region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, United Arab Emirates)
Il rapporto può essere personalizzato sulla base di analisi regionali, analisi di segmento, prospettive del settore e analisi della concorrenza. Alcuni dei principali punti di interesse trattati nel rapporto includono:
- Tendenze del settore, opportunità e sfide nel mercato
- Ruolo degli attori chiave nella catena del valore
- Analisi dell’utente finale per definire la strategia di mercato
- Mappatura competitiva
- Ripartizione a livello regionale e nazionale
Queste intuizioni sono incluse nel rapporto che ti aiuterebbe ad avere una visione realistica dell’intero mercato, compresa la concorrenza, le opportunità di investimento, le restrizioni e le sfide, i fattori regolatori che potrebbero influenzare la crescita del mercato. Inoltre, la relazione contribuirebbe a identificare le opportunità di crescita del mercato regionale per i diversi segmenti trattati nella relazione.
Parla con Analista per saperne di più @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-robotics-market/speak-to-analyst
Informazioni sulla ricerca di mercato Polaris
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the healthcare, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors around the world
Contact
Polaris market research
Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com