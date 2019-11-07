Scienze e tecnologie
L’analisi del mercato della robotica automobilistica rivela un potenziale di crescita, il mercato dovrebbe crescere con un CAGR del 12,4 % dal 2019-26

Automotive mercato della robotica

Avatar pmr Novembre 7, 2019
Automotive robotics market Polaris Market Research has recently updated its market research study on  the automotive robotics  market  and  estimates that  by 2026  the market will reach  USD 14,170 million The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The report covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data by segments in different regions.

The updated report on  the  Automotive robotics  market  segmented by  type  for  application  and  by the  Regions  The main companies included in the report include:

  • Fanuc Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Kuka  AG
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Denso Corporation
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation
  • DiFacto  Robotics and Automation Pvt.  Ltd
  • Others

For more information, request a sample of the study  at  https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-robotics-market/request-for-sample

The attributes of the report are as follows:

  • Historical data (actual):  2015  , 2016,  2017
  • Base year: 2018
  • Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026 

Segment analysis:

Size and forecast of the automotive robotics market by component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Dimensions and forecasts of the automotive robotics market by application

  • Painting
  • Welding
  • Material handling
  • mounting
  • Others

Dimensions and forecasts of the automotive robotics market by region

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
  • MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, United Arab Emirates)

Il rapporto può essere personalizzato sulla base di analisi regionali, analisi di segmento, prospettive del settore e analisi della concorrenza. Alcuni dei principali punti di interesse trattati nel rapporto includono:

  • Tendenze del settore, opportunità e sfide nel mercato
  • Ruolo degli attori chiave nella catena del valore
  • Analisi dell’utente finale per definire la strategia di mercato
  • Mappatura competitiva
  • Ripartizione a livello regionale e nazionale

Queste intuizioni sono incluse nel rapporto che ti aiuterebbe ad avere una visione realistica dell’intero mercato, compresa la concorrenza, le opportunità di investimento, le restrizioni e le sfide, i fattori regolatori che potrebbero influenzare la crescita del mercato. Inoltre, la relazione contribuirebbe a identificare le opportunità di crescita del mercato regionale per i diversi segmenti trattati nella relazione.

Parla con Analista per saperne di più @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-robotics-market/speak-to-analyst

Informazioni sulla ricerca di mercato Polaris

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the healthcare, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors around the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone:  + 44-203-287-6050

Email:  sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web:  www.polarismarketresearch.com

 

