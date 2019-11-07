L’analisi del mercato della robotica automobilistica rivela un potenziale di crescita, il mercato dovrebbe crescere con un CAGR del 12,4 % dal 2019-26

Polaris Market Research has recently updated its market research study on the automotive robotics market and estimates that by 2026 the market will reach USD 14,170 million . The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The report covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data by segments in different regions.

The updated report on the Automotive robotics market segmented by type ; for application ; and by the Regions . The main companies included in the report include:

Fanuc Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kuka AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

DiFacto Robotics and Automation Pvt. Ltd

Others

For more information, request a sample of the study at : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-robotics-market/request-for-sample

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015 , 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026

Segment analysis:

Size and forecast of the automotive robotics market by component

Hardware

Software

Services

Dimensions and forecasts of the automotive robotics market by application

Painting

Welding

Material handling

mounting

Others

Dimensions and forecasts of the automotive robotics market by region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, United Arab Emirates)

Il rapporto può essere personalizzato sulla base di analisi regionali, analisi di segmento, prospettive del settore e analisi della concorrenza. Alcuni dei principali punti di interesse trattati nel rapporto includono:

Tendenze del settore, opportunità e sfide nel mercato

Ruolo degli attori chiave nella catena del valore

Analisi dell’utente finale per definire la strategia di mercato

Mappatura competitiva

Ripartizione a livello regionale e nazionale

Queste intuizioni sono incluse nel rapporto che ti aiuterebbe ad avere una visione realistica dell’intero mercato, compresa la concorrenza, le opportunità di investimento, le restrizioni e le sfide, i fattori regolatori che potrebbero influenzare la crescita del mercato. Inoltre, la relazione contribuirebbe a identificare le opportunità di crescita del mercato regionale per i diversi segmenti trattati nella relazione.

Parla con Analista per saperne di più @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-robotics-market/speak-to-analyst

Informazioni sulla ricerca di mercato Polaris

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the healthcare, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors around the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com