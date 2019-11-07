AffariIndustriaScienze e tecnologie
L’analisi del mercato delle auto autonome rivela un potenziale di crescita, il mercato dovrebbe crescere con un CAGR dell’82,7% dal 2019-26

Autonomous car marketPolaris Market Research has recently updated its existing market research study on  the autonomous car market  and estimates that the market will reach  263,532 units by 2026  The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The <130  pages> report covers an exhaustive list of market tables and figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments in different regions.

The updated report on  the  autonomous vehicle market  is segmented  by automation level  by  component  and  by the  Regions  The main companies included in the report include :

  • General engines
  • Alphabet Inc
  • Uber
  • Daimler
  • BYD
  • Nissan
  • Honda Motor Corporation
  • Tesla Motors
  • Bayerische  Motoren  Werke AG
  • Mercedes-Benz

The attributes of the report are as follows:

  • Historical data (actual):  2015  , 2016,  2017
  • Base year: 201  7
  • Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026 

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest covered in the report include:

  • Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market
  • Role of key players in the value chain
  • Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy
  • Competitive mapping
  • Regional and national level distribution

These insights are included in the report that would help you have a realistic view of the entire market, including competition, investment opportunities, restrictions and challenges,  regulatory  factors  that could influence market growth. Furthermore, the report would help identify the opportunities for growth in the regional market for the different segments covered in the report.

