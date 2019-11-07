Scienze e tecnologie
Trending

L’analisi del mercato delle tecnologie per l’automazione degli edifici intelligenti rivela un potenziale di crescita, il mercato dovrebbe raggiungere 118,7 miliardi di dollari entro il 2026

Avatar pmr Novembre 7, 2019
0 4 1 minute read

Polaris Market Research recently updated its existing market research on building automation market smart technologies and estimates that the market would reach USD 118.7 billion by 2026. The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The <1 12 pages> report covers an exhaustive list of market tables and figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments in different regions.

The updated report on the intelligent building automation technologiesmarket is segmented by type; by end user and by region.

The main companies included in the report include:

  • Siemens Building Technologies Inc
  • General Electric
  • Johnson Controls Inc
  • ABB Ltd
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Ingersoll Rand Inc
  • Schneider Electric
  • Honeywell International
  • Delta controls

For more information, request a sample from the study at:  https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/intelligent-building-automation-technologies-market/request-for-sample

The attributes of the report are as follows:

  • Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017
  • Base year: 2018
  • Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026 

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest covered in the report include:

  • Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market
  • Role of key players in the value chain
  • Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy
  • Competitive mapping
  • Regional and national level distribution

These insights are included in the report that would help you have a realistic view of the entire market, including competition, investment opportunities, restrictions and challenges, regulatory factors that could influence market growth. Furthermore, the report would help identify the opportunities for growth in the regional market for the different segments covered in the report.

Talk to an Analyst to learn more @  https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/intelligent-building-automation-technologies-market/speak-to-analyst

Information on Polaris market research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the healthcare, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors around the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050

Email:  sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web:  www.polarismarketresearch.com

Tags
Avatar

pmr

Related Articles

Settembre 26, 2019
6

Rapporto mercato analisi trigliceridi a media catena di dimensioni, domanda, prospettive, crescita, guida degli operatori e industria 2026

  Mercato dei sistemi di ossigenazione di membrane extracorporee
Ottobre 7, 2019
10

Tecnologia di evoluzione del mercato dei cuscinetti di trasmissione globali 2019-25 NSK, NTN Bearing, Schaeffler, BorgWarner

Acido polilattico calandrato
Ottobre 11, 2019
6

Principali Acido polilattico calandrato di tendenza Previsione completa dello studio di ricerca sul mercato a 2024 | Wei Mon Industry, Shanghai Tong-jie-liang Biomateriois, Bayer MaterialScience, NatureWorks LLC, ASF SE, ecc.

Chipset Wi-Fi a banda singola
Ottobre 16, 2019
2

Chipset Wi-Fi a banda singola Market 2019 financial overview of the players such as Qualcomm Technologies, MediaTek, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Close