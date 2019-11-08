L’analisi del mercato statunitense delle apparecchiature petrolifere e del gas di medie dimensioni rivela un potenziale di crescita, il mercato dovrebbe crescere a un CAGR del 4,9 % dal 2019-26

Polaris Market Research recently updated its existing market research on the US Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment Market and estimates that the market would reach USD 983.73 billion by 2026 . The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The report covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data by segments in different regions.

The updated report on the market US equipment of oil and gas is segmented by product type, end-use and the region

Size and forecasts of the US oil and gas equipment market by type of application, 2018-2026

Gas processing plants

Pipelines

LPG installations

Crude oil by rail

Other medium-sized applications

Size and forecasts of the US oil and gas equipment market by regions

northwest

Mid-West

west

southwest

southeast

Mid Atlantic

North East

The main companies included in the report include:

SK Oilfield

Flosil oil

Jayasree Oilfield

Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes

American Genesis Oilfield Equipment

Equipment of the Huston oil field

Russell Oilfield Equipment Company, Inc.

Shores Oilfield Equipment Company, Inc.

C. American Oilfield LLC.

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015 , 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Estimates & Forecast: 2019 to 2026

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest covered in the report include:

Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market

Role of key players in the value chain

Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and national level distribution

These insights are included in the report that would help you have a realistic view of the entire market, including competition, investment opportunities, restrictions and challenges, regulatory factors that could influence market growth. Furthermore, the report would help identify the opportunities for growth in the regional market for the different segments covered in the report.

