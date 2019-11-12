L’analisi dello studio del mercato globale dell’energia temporanea aggiornato da Polaris prevede che il mercato raggiungerà i $10,6 miliardi di dollari entro il 2026

Polaris Market Research has recently updated its existing market research study on the temporary energy market and estimates that the market would reach $ 10.6 billion by 2026. The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The report covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments of different regions.

The updated report on temporary market power is segmented b y type of fuel, by power, by end user, and by region

The main companies included in the report include:

Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

Ashtead Group PLC

Speedy Hire PLC

Caterpillar, Inc

Atlas Copco CB

Smart Energy Solutions

Cummins, Inc

Aggreko PLC

Diamond Environmental Services, LLC

Kohler Co., Inc

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest covered in the report include:

Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market

Role of key players in the value chain

Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and national level distribution

Queste intuizioni sono incluse nel rapporto che ti aiuterebbe ad avere una visione realistica dell’intero mercato, inclusi concorrenza, opportunità di investimento, restrizioni e sfide, fattori regolatori che potrebbero influenzare la crescita del mercato. Inoltre, la relazione contribuirebbe a identificare le opportunità di crescita del mercato regionale per i diversi segmenti trattati nella relazione.

