Mercato post-vendita automobilistico all’ingrosso e distribuzione 2019-2026 | Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG e altri

Polaris Market Research has recently updated its existing market research on Automotive Wholesale and Aftermarket Distribution and estimates that the market would reach USD 295.2 billion by 2026. The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information.

The updated report on the aftermarket and automotive distribution market is segmented by product, vehicle type and geographical area

The main companies included in the report include:

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

3M Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Magneti Marelli SpA

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest covered in the report include:

Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market

