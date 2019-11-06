Salute
Lo studio del mercato degli esami del sangue aggiornato da Polaris prevede che il mercato raggiungerà i 65.464,3 milioni di USD entro il 2026
Polaris Market Research has published its latest results in a new study on the blood test market. Analysts forecast that the market will reach USD 65,464.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2026.
The study provides an in-depth analysis of various factors such as the industry’s growth potential, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps to understand the global market on both the supply and the demand side.
The study includes the main players in the agricultural drone market: Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, bioMérieux SA, Biomerica Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cepheid, Nanosphere, Inc., Nipro Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Trinity Biotech PLC.
The study assesses the global blood test market based on the following segments:
Size and forecast of the blood tests market, 2017-2026 by type of test
- Glucose test
- Lipid profile
- Liver function test
- Prostate specific antigen
- hormones
- Blood urea nitrogen
- High sensitivity reactive C protein
- Thyroid stimulating hormone
- Serum nicotine / cotinine
- Others
Size and forecast of the blood tests market, 2017-2026 by product type
- instruments
- Software and services
- Reagents and test kits
Size and forecasts of the blood tests market, 2017-2026 by end users
- Laboratory
- hospitals
- Test Point of Care (POC)
- Blood banks
Size and forecast of the blood test market, 2017-2026 by region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europa (Germania, Regno Unito, Francia, Italia, Spagna, Belgio, Russia, Paesi Bassi)
- Asia-Pacifico (Cina, Giappone, India, Australia, Corea, Singapore, Malesia, Indonesia, Tailandia, Filippine)
- America Latina (Brasile, Messico, Argentina)
- Medio Oriente e Africa (Emirati Arabi Uniti, Arabia Saudita, Sudafrica)
Takeaway chiave del rapporto
- Questo rapporto fornisce un’analisi puntuale per cambiare le dinamiche della concorrenza
- Fornisce una prospettiva lungimirante su diversi fattori che guidano o frenano la crescita del mercato
- Fornisce una previsione di otto anni valutata sulla base di come si prevede che il mercato cresca
- Aiuta a comprendere i segmenti di mercato chiave e il loro futuro
- Fornisce un’analisi approfondita delle mutevoli dinamiche della concorrenza e ti tiene davanti ai concorrenti
- Aiuta a prendere decisioni aziendali informate avendo approfondimenti completi del mercato e facendo un’analisi approfondita dei segmenti di mercato
