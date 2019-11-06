Salute
Lo studio del mercato degli esami del sangue aggiornato da Polaris prevede che il mercato raggiungerà i 65.464,3 milioni di USD entro il 2026

Avatar pmr Novembre 6, 2019
Blood Testing Market

Polaris Market Research has published its latest results in a new study on the blood test market. Analysts forecast that the market will reach USD 65,464.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2026.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of various factors such as the industry’s growth potential, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps to understand the global market on both the supply and the demand side.

Request a sample report at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/blood-testing-market/request-for-sample

The study includes the main players in the agricultural drone market:  Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, bioMérieux SA, Biomerica Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cepheid, Nanosphere, Inc., Nipro Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Trinity Biotech PLC.

The study assesses the global blood test market based on the following segments:

Size and forecast of the blood tests market, 2017-2026 by type of test

  •  Glucose test
  •  Lipid profile
  • Liver function test
  • Prostate specific antigen
  • hormones
  • Blood urea nitrogen
  • High sensitivity reactive C protein
  • Thyroid stimulating hormone
  • Serum nicotine / cotinine
  • Others

Size and forecast of the blood tests market, 2017-2026 by product type

  • instruments
  • Software and services
  •  Reagents and test kits

Size and forecasts of the blood tests market, 2017-2026 by end users

  • Laboratory
  • hospitals
  • Test Point of Care (POC)
  • Blood banks

Size and forecast of the blood test market, 2017-2026 by region

  •   North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europa (Germania, Regno Unito, Francia, Italia, Spagna, Belgio, Russia, Paesi Bassi)
  • Asia-Pacifico (Cina, Giappone, India, Australia, Corea, Singapore, Malesia, Indonesia, Tailandia, Filippine)
  •  America Latina (Brasile, Messico, Argentina)
  • Medio Oriente e Africa (Emirati Arabi Uniti, Arabia Saudita, Sudafrica)

Hai qualche domanda o requisito specifico? Parla con il nostro esperto del settore e approfitta dello sconto su Market Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/blood-testing-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Takeaway chiave del rapporto

  • Questo rapporto fornisce un’analisi puntuale per cambiare le dinamiche della concorrenza
  • Fornisce una prospettiva lungimirante su diversi fattori che guidano o frenano la crescita del mercato
  • Fornisce una previsione di otto anni valutata sulla base di come si prevede che il mercato cresca
  • Aiuta a comprendere i segmenti di mercato chiave e il loro futuro
  • Fornisce un’analisi approfondita delle mutevoli dinamiche della concorrenza e ti tiene davanti ai concorrenti
  • Aiuta a prendere decisioni aziendali informate avendo approfondimenti completi del mercato e facendo un’analisi approfondita dei segmenti di mercato

Informazioni sulla ricerca di mercato Polaris

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the healthcare, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors around the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050

Email:  sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web:  www.polarismarketresearch.com

