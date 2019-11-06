Lo studio del mercato globale dei componenti RF aggiornato da Polaris prevede che il mercato raggiungerà i 23,7 miliardi di dollari entro il 2026

Polaris Market Research has published its latest results in a new study on the RF component market. Analysts expect the market to reach USD 23.7 billion by 2026 up at a CAGR of 13.8% 2017-2026.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of various factors such as the industry’s growth potential, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps to understand the global market on both the supply and the demand side.

The study includes the major players of RF components Market: Renesas Electronics Corporation., RF Axis., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Fujitsu Limited, RF Micro Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics NV and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, among others.

The study assesses the global market for RF components Market based on the following segments:

RF components Market size and forecasts by product type

Antenna switches

duplexer

filters

Modulators and demodulators

Power amplifiers

Others

RF components Market size and forecasts by type of application

Consumer electronics (mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and set-top boxes, laptops)

Automotive sector

Wireless communication

RF components Size and market forecasts by regions

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia)

South America (Brazil, Chile)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman)

Key Takeaway of the Report

This report provides a timely analysis to change the dynamics of competition

It provides a far-sighted perspective on several factors that drive or hold back market growth

Fornisce una previsione di otto anni valutata sulla base di come si prevede che il mercato cresca

Aiuta a comprendere i segmenti di mercato chiave e il loro futuro

Fornisce un’analisi approfondita delle mutevoli dinamiche della concorrenza e ti tiene davanti ai concorrenti

Aiuta a prendere decisioni aziendali informate avendo approfondimenti completi del mercato e facendo un’analisi approfondita dei segmenti di mercato

