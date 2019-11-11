Lo studio del mercato automobilistico delle materie plastiche, aggiornato da Polaris, prevede che il mercato raggiungerà $ 54,69 miliardi entro il 2026

Polaris Market Research has published its latest findings in a new study on the automotive plastics market. Analysts predict that the market will reach $ 54.69 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis of various factors such as the industry’s growth potential, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps to understand the global market on both the supply and the demand side.

Request a sample report at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-plastics-market/request-for-sample

The study includes important players in automotive plastics markets such as A Kzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, The Dow Chemical Company, Teijin Limited, LANXESS, Solvay and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV.

The study assesses the global automotive plastics market based on the following segments:

Dimensions and forecasts for the automotive plastics market, by product

polypropylene

Polyvinyl chloride

polyethylene

polymethylmethacrylate

polycarbonate

polyamides

Polyphenylene sulphide

Others

Automotive plastics market, by application

Car interiors

Car exterior

Under the hood

Electrical components

Dimensions and forecasts of the automotive plastics market, by region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Do you have any specific questions or requirements? Feel free to ask our industry experts: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-plastics-market/speak-to-analyst

Key Takeaway of the Report

This report provides a timely analysis to change the dynamics of competition

It provides a far-sighted perspective on several factors that drive or hold back market growth

It provides an eight-year forecast based on how the market is expected to grow

Helps to understand key market segments and their future

It provides an in-depth analysis of the changing dynamics of competition and keeps you ahead of competitors

Helps to make informed business decisions by having complete market insights and making an in-depth analysis of market segments

Information on Polaris market research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our different customer base in health care, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors in the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com