Lo studio del mercato automobilistico delle materie plastiche, aggiornato da Polaris, prevede che il mercato raggiungerà $ 54,69 miliardi entro il 2026

Avatar pmr Novembre 11, 2019
Polaris Market Research has published its latest findings in a new study on the automotive plastics market. Analysts predict that the market will reach $ 54.69 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis of various factors such as the industry’s growth potential, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps to understand the global market on both the supply and the demand side.

The study includes important players in automotive plastics markets such as A Kzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, The Dow Chemical Company, Teijin Limited, LANXESS, Solvay and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV.

The study assesses the global automotive plastics market based on the following segments:

Dimensions and forecasts for the automotive plastics market, by product

  • polypropylene
  • Polyvinyl chloride
  • polyethylene
  • polymethylmethacrylate
  • polycarbonate
  • polyamides
  • Polyphenylene sulphide
  • Others

Automotive plastics market, by application

  • Car interiors
  • Car exterior
  • Under the hood
  • Electrical components

Dimensions and forecasts of the automotive plastics market, by region

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Key Takeaway of the Report

  • This report provides a timely analysis to change the dynamics of competition
  • It provides a far-sighted perspective on several factors that drive or hold back market growth
  • It provides an eight-year forecast based on how the market is expected to grow
  • Helps to understand key market segments and their future
  • It provides an in-depth analysis of the changing dynamics of competition and keeps you ahead of competitors
  • Helps to make informed business decisions by having complete market insights and making an in-depth analysis of market segments

Information on Polaris market research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our different customer base in health care, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors in the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: 1-646-568-9980

Email:  sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web:  www.polarismarketresearch.com

