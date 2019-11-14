Lo studio di mercato delle app di fitness aggiornato da Polaris prevede che il mercato raggiungerà i 14,7 miliardi di dollari entro il 2026

Polaris Market Research ha recentemente aggiornato il suo studio di ricerche di mercato esistente sul mercato delle app di fitness e stima che entro il 2026 il mercato raggiungerà i 14,7 miliardi di dollari . Il rapporto fornisce dati storici e previsioni fino al 2026. Il rapporto copre le tendenze del mercato, i driver e l’analisi delle opportunità e fornisce informazioni di benchmarking della concorrenza. Il rapporto <140 pagine> copre un elenco esaustivo di tabelle e cifre di mercato, fornendo in tal modo dati analitici approfonditi per segmenti di diverse regioni.

Il rapporto aggiornato sul è segmentato per tipo di app, dispositivi, piattaforma del sistema operativo, sesso e area geografica

Le principali società incluse nella relazione includono:

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Dom e Tom Tom

Motorola Mobility LLC

Grandapps

Fitbit

Azumio

ASICS

WillowTree, Inc.

Under Armor

Appster

For more information, request a study sample at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fitness-app-market/request-for-sample

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main focal points that are covered in the report include:

Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market

Role of key players in the value chain

Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and national level distribution

These insights are included in the report that would help you have a realistic view of the entire market, including competition, investment opportunities, restrictions and challenges, regulatory factors that could influence market growth. Furthermore, the report would help identify the opportunities for growth in the regional market for the different segments covered in the report.

Talk to the analyst to learn more @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fitness-app-market/speak-to-analyst

Information on Polaris market research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the health care, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors in the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com