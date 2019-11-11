Lo studio di mercato di Cool Roof Coatings, aggiornato da Polaris, prevede che il mercato raggiungerà i 5,95 miliardi di dollari entro il 2026

Polaris Market Research has published its latest findings in a new study on the Cool Coat Coatings market. Analysts predict that the market will reach $ 5.95 billion by 2026 and it is estimated that it will grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Lo studio fornisce un’analisi approfondita di diversi fattori come il potenziale di crescita del settore, i driver di mercato, le restrizioni e le sfide. Lo studio si concentra anche su diverse dinamiche di mercato che dovrebbero influenzare il mercato. L’analisi della catena del valore nel rapporto aiuta a comprendere il mercato globale sia dal lato dell’offerta che da quello della domanda.

Richiedi un rapporto di esempio all’indirizzo : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cool-roof-coatings-market/request-for-sample

The study includes the main players in the cold roofing market such as KST Coatings (Sherwin-Williams), DowDupont, Nippon Paints, KST Coatings (Sherwin-Williams), Monarch Industries, Sika Sarnafil, Nutech Paints, Valspar Corporation, GAF Materials and GAF Materials and Excel Coatings.

The study evaluates the overall Cool Roof Market Coverage from the following segments:

Dimensions and forecasts of the market for cold roof coverings, by application

Key results Low-sloped Steep-sloped



Dimensions and forecasts of the market for cold roof coverings, for end use

Key results Residential Commercial Industrial



Size and forecasts of the market for cold roof coverings, by region

North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, rest of the MEA)



Do you have any specific questions or requirements? Feel free to ask our industry experts at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cool-roof-coatings-market/speak-to-analyst

Key Takeaway of the Report

This report provides a timely analysis to change the dynamics of competition

It provides a far-sighted perspective on several factors that drive or hold back market growth

It provides an eight-year forecast based on how the market is expected to grow

Helps to understand key market segments and their future

It provides an in-depth analysis of the changing dynamics of competition and keeps you ahead of competitors

Helps to make informed business decisions by having complete market insights and making an in-depth analysis of market segments

Information on Polaris market research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the health care, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors in the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: +44-203-287-6050

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com