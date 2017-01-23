London Critics’ Awards 2017: il trionfo di La La Land

Sono stati assegnati nella giornata di ieri i London Critics’ Awards 2017 che hanno visto l’assoluto trionfo di La La Land eletto il film dell’anno. Il musical di Damien Chazelle, però, ha mancato il premio alla miglior regia andato a sorpresa a László Nemes per Il figlio di Saul. I riconoscimenti come miglior attore e miglior attrice sono andati rispettivamente a Casey Affleck e Isabelle Huppert, mentre il premio come miglior documentario dell’anno è stato assegnato a Fuocoammare del nostro Gianfranco Rosi. Di seguito la lista completa dei premiati.

Film of the Year: “La La Land”

Director of the Year: László Nemes, “Son of Saul”

Actor of the Year: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Actress of the Year: Isabelle Huppert, “Things to Come”

Supporting Actor of the Year: (TIE) Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Tom Bennett, “Love & Friendship” Supporting Actress of the Year: Naomie Harris, “Moonlight” Screenwriter of the Year: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Foreign Language Film of the Year: “Toni Erdmann”

Documentary of the Year: “Fire at Sea”

Technical Achievement of the Year: Sturla Brandth Grovlen, cinematographer, “Victoria”

British/Irish Film of the Year: “I, Daniel Blake”

British/Irish Actor of the Year: Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Silence”

British/Irish Actress of the Year: Kate Beckinsale, “Love & Friendship” Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year: Babak Anvari, “Under the Shadow”

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year: Lewis MacDougall, “A Monster Calls”

British/Irish Short Film of the Year: “Sweet Maddie Stone”

Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film: Isabelle Huppert