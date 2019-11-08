Mercato delle tubazioni a spirale Principali società Player | Weatherford International Ltd., Baker Hughes, Trican Well Service Ltd e altri

Polaris Market Research has recently updated its existing market research on the Spiral Tubing market and estimates that the market would reach USD 5,694 million by 2026. The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The <1 13 pages> report covers an exhaustive list of market tables and figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments in different regions.

The main companies included in the report include:

Halliburton Co., Weatherford International Ltd., Baker Hughes, Trican Well Service Ltd, Cudd Energy Services, Schlumberger Ltd., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., C&J Energy Services, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd. and Archer Limited.

The updated report on the spiral tube market is segmented by operation, position, application and region

Size and forecast of the spiral tube market, 2017-2026 by position

to the ground

offshore

Size and forecasts of the spiral tube market, 2017-2026 per operation

Pumping

Circulation

registration

Others

Size and forecast of the spiral tube market, 2017-2026 by application

drilling

Well cleaned and completed

Good intervention

Others

Size and forecast of the spiral tube market, 2017-2026 by region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, United Arab Emirates)

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026

Il rapporto può essere personalizzato sulla base di analisi regionali, analisi di segmento, prospettive del settore e analisi della concorrenza. Alcuni dei principali punti di interesse trattati nel rapporto includono:

Tendenze del settore, opportunità e sfide nel mercato

Ruolo degli attori chiave nella catena del valore

Analisi dell’utente finale per definire la strategia di mercato

Mappatura competitiva

Ripartizione a livello regionale e nazionale

Queste intuizioni sono incluse nel rapporto che ti aiuterebbe ad avere una visione realistica dell’intero mercato, compresa la concorrenza, le opportunità di investimento, le restrizioni e le sfide, i fattori regolatori che potrebbero influenzare la crescita del mercato. Inoltre, la relazione contribuirebbe a identificare le opportunità di crescita del mercato regionale per i diversi segmenti trattati nella relazione.

