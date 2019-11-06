Scienze e tecnologie

Polaris Market Research presenta il suo nuovo studio su Unified Communications Market , stima un tasso di crescita del 17,8% fino al 2026

Avatar pmr Novembre 6, 2019
0 3 1 minute read
Unified Communications Market

Polaris Market Research has published its latest results in a new study on Unified Communications Market. Analysts expect the market to reach USD 186 billion by 2026 up at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2017-2026.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of various factors such as the industry’s growth potential, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps to understand the global market on both the supply and the demand side.

Request a sample report at:  https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/unified-communications-market/request-for-sample

The study includes the main players in the unified communications market:   Cisco Systems Inc.,  Microsoft Corporation, Avaya Inc., IBM Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Polycom, Inc., BT Group, Alcatel-Lucent, NEC Corporation, Unify GmbH & Co. KG, Plantronics Inc. and ShoreTel Inc. among others

The study evaluates the overall market for unified communications based on the following segments:

Size and forecast of the unified communications market, 2017-2026 per platform

  •  Telephony
  • Unified Messaging
  • Conference
  • Others

Size and forecast of the unified communications market, 2017-2026 by implementation model

  •  On-premise
  •  Cloud-based

Size and forecast of the unified communications market, 2017-2026 for end users

  • BFSI
  • IT and telecommunications
  • Health care
  • Retail
  • Instruction
  • Travel and hospitality
  • Others

Size and forecast of the unified communications market, 2017-2026 by region

  • North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands)
  •  Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia)
  • South America (Brazil, Chile)
  • MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman)

Do you have any specific questions or requirements? Talk to our industry expert and take advantage of the discount on Market Report @  https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/unified-communications-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Key Takeaway of the Report

  • This report provides a timely analysis to change the dynamics of competition
  • It provides a far-sighted perspective on several factors that drive or hold back market growth
  • It provides an eight-year forecast based on how the market is expected to grow
  • Helps to understand key market segments and their future
  • It provides an in-depth analysis of the changing dynamics of competition and keeps you ahead of competitors
  • Helps to make informed business decisions by having complete market insights and making an in-depth analysis of market segments

Information on Polaris market research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the healthcare, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors around the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050

Email:  sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web:  www.polarismarketresearch.com

Tags
Avatar

pmr

Related Articles

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market
Settembre 30, 2019
8

Il mercato Apparecchiature di refrigerazione commerciale si distingue come il più grande collaboratore alla crescita globale 2018-2026

Novembre 4, 2019
1

Rapporto di mercato Rivelatori di Perdite di aria e Gas 2019, 7a edizione migliori aziende, vendite, vendite, previsioni e analisi dettagliate

Tessuto in policloroprene
Novembre 5, 2019
0

Global Tessuto in policloroprene Market 2019 per previsioni di segmento 2023 | Rivertex Technical Fabrics, Colmant Coated Fabrics, Fabric House, Sheico Group, ecc.

Novembre 4, 2019
0

Rapporto di mercato Fotosensore 2019, 7a edizione migliori aziende, vendite, vendite, previsioni e analisi dettagliate

Close