Polaris Market Research presenta il suo nuovo studio su Unified Communications Market , stima un tasso di crescita del 17,8% fino al 2026

Polaris Market Research has published its latest results in a new study on Unified Communications Market. Analysts expect the market to reach USD 186 billion by 2026 up at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2017-2026.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of various factors such as the industry’s growth potential, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps to understand the global market on both the supply and the demand side.

The study includes the main players in the unified communications market: Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Avaya Inc., IBM Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Polycom, Inc., BT Group, Alcatel-Lucent, NEC Corporation, Unify GmbH & Co. KG, Plantronics Inc. and ShoreTel Inc. among others

The study evaluates the overall market for unified communications based on the following segments:

Size and forecast of the unified communications market, 2017-2026 per platform

Telephony

Unified Messaging

Conference

Others

Size and forecast of the unified communications market, 2017-2026 by implementation model

On-premise

Cloud-based

Size and forecast of the unified communications market, 2017-2026 for end users

BFSI

IT and telecommunications

Health care

Retail

Instruction

Travel and hospitality

Others

Size and forecast of the unified communications market, 2017-2026 by region

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia)

South America (Brazil, Chile)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman)

