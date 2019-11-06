Polaris Market Research presenta il suo nuovo studio sul mercato del software di gestione della qualità , stima un tasso di crescita del 9,7% fino al 2026

Polaris Market Research has published its latest results in a new study on quality management software market. Analysts expect the market to reach USD 15.48 billion by 2026 up at a CAGR of 9.7 %% 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis of various factors such as the industry’s growth potential, market drivers, restrictions and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics that should influence the market. The analysis of the value chain in the relationship helps to understand the global market on both the supply and the demand side.

The study includes key players in the quality management software (QMS) market such as Siemens AG, MasterControl, Inc., SAP SE and Sparta Systems, Inc. Other players include Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co., Aras Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dassault Systems SE, Parasoft Corporation, PSC Biotech Corp. and Oracle Corporation

The study assesses the global market for quality management software (QMS) based on the following segments:

Size and forecasts of the quality management software market by type of solution

Complaint management, audit management, change management, non-compliance / corrective and preventive, document control, other

Size and forecasts of the quality management software market by type of implementation

On premise, Cloud

Market size and forecasts of quality management software based on company size

Small and medium enterprises, large companies

Size and forecast of the market of quality management software by type of application

IT & Telecom, Health, transport and logistics, consumer goods and retail, defense and aerospace, production

Market size and forecast of quality management software by regions

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia)

South America (Brazil, Chile)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman)

