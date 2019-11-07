Scienze e tecnologie
Polaris Market Research presenta il suo nuovo studio sul mercato LiDAR, stima un tasso di crescita del 14,5% fino al 2026

LiDAR

Avatar pmr Novembre 7, 2019
Polaris Market Research has recently updated its market research study on the LiDAR market and estimates that the market would have reached USD 2,154.2 million by 2026. The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The ratio <122 pages> covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments in different regions.

The updated report on the LiDAR market is segmented by Component, by installation, By range, By Application and B y Regions.

The main companies included in the report include:

  • Trimble Navigation Limited
  • Quantum Spatial, Inc.
  • Faro Technologies, Inc.
  • Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.
  • Sick AG
  • Teledyne Optech
  • Riegl laser measurement systems
  • Leica Geosystems Inc.
  • GeoDigital
  • Beijing Surestar technology

For more information, request a sample of the study at:  https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lidar-market/request-for-sample

The attributes of the report are as follows:

  • Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017
  • Base year: 2018
  • Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026 

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest covered in the report include:

  • Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market
  • Role of key players in the value chain
  • Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy
  • Competitive mapping
  • Regional and national level distribution

These insights are included in the report that would help you have a realistic view of the entire market, including competition, investment opportunities, restrictions and challenges, regulatory factors that could influence market growth. Furthermore, the report would help identify the opportunities for growth in the regional market for the different segments covered in the report.

Talk to an Analyst to learn more @  https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lidar-market/speak-to-analyst

Information on Polaris market research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the healthcare, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors around the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050

Email:  sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web:  www.polarismarketresearch.com

