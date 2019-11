Quota di mercato dei rivestimenti antimicrobici 2019-2026 | PPG Industries, Inc, BASF SE , Axalta Coatings e altri

Polaris Market Research has recently updated its existing market research on market antimicrobial coatings and estimates that the market would reach USD 7.48 billion by 2026. The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The ratio <1 15 pages> covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments in different regions.

The updated market report on antimicrobial coatings is segmented by raw material; by product type; for end use and for regions. The main companies included in the report include:

PPG Industries, Inc,

BASF SE

Axalta Coatings,

DowDupont

Kansai Paint Company Ltd.

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Jotun Group

Akzonobel NV

Others

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest covered in the report include:

Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market

Role of key players in the value chain

Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Ripartizione a livello regionale e nazionale

Queste intuizioni sono incluse nel rapporto che ti aiuterebbe ad avere una visione realistica dell’intero mercato, compresa la concorrenza, le opportunità di investimento, le restrizioni e le sfide, i fattori regolatori che potrebbero influenzare la crescita del mercato. Inoltre, la relazione contribuirebbe a identificare le opportunità di crescita del mercato regionale per i diversi segmenti trattati nella relazione.

