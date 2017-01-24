Razzie Awards 2017: ecco tutte le nomination

Sono state da poco annunciate le nomination degli Oscar 2017, ma come da tradizione prima ci sono state quelle dei Razzie Awards. I premi che celebrano le peggiori uscite dell’anno quest’anno hanno visto il trionfo di Zoolander 2, Suicide Squad e Batman v Superman. Un’apoteosi del brutto che sicuramente non troverà d’accordo molti, dal momento che tutti i film nominati hanno avuto un grande successo di pubblico. Se siete curiosi questa è la lista completa:

PEGGIOR FILM

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

PEGGIOR ATTORE

Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza (as himself), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

PEGGIOR ATTRICE

Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day

Becky Turner (Hillary Clinton), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant

PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Nicolas Cage, Snowden

Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

PEGGIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2

PEGGIOR REGISTA

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

PEGGIOR REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2