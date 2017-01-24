Razzie Awards 2017: ecco tutte le nomination

Sono state da poco annunciate le nomination degli Oscar 2017, ma come da tradizione prima ci sono state quelle dei Razzie Awards. I premi che celebrano le peggiori uscite dell’anno quest’anno hanno visto il trionfo di Zoolander 2, Suicide Squad e Batman v Superman. Un’apoteosi del brutto che sicuramente non troverà d’accordo molti, dal momento che tutti i film nominati hanno avuto un grande successo di pubblico. Se siete curiosi questa è la lista completa:
PEGGIOR FILM
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
PEGGIOR ATTORE
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza (as himself), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
PEGGIOR ATTRICE
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
Becky Turner (Hillary Clinton), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant
PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Nicolas Cage, Snowden
Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
PEGGIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2
PEGGIOR REGISTA
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
PEGGIOR REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2