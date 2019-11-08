Sistemi di archiviazione e comunicazione di immagini (PACS) Panoramica analitica del mercato , fattori di crescita, domanda e tendenze entro il 2026

Polaris Market Research has recently updated its existing market research on Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market and estimates that the market would reach USD 3 billion by 2026. The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The <1 13 pages> report covers an exhaustive list of market tables and figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments in different regions.

The main companies included in the report include FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc., Mckesson Corp., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Sectra AB and Siemens Healthineers.

The updated report on the image storage and communication systems (PACS) market is segmented by distribution, product, end user and region

Image storage and communication systems (PACS) Size and market forecasts, 2017-2026 for distribution

Web-based

Cloud based

On site

Dimensions and forecasts of the image storage and communication systems market (PACS), 2017-2026 by product

Mid-range PAC

Corporate PACS

Mini PACS

Dimensions and forecasts of the image storage and communication systems market (PACS), 2017-2026 for end users

hospitals

Clinics

Imaging diagnostic centers

Others

Dimensions and forecasts of the image storage and communication systems market (PACS), 2017-2026 by region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, United Arab Emirates)

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Stime e previsioni: dal 2019 al 2026

Il rapporto può essere personalizzato sulla base di analisi regionali, analisi di segmento, prospettive del settore e analisi della concorrenza. Alcuni dei principali punti di interesse trattati nel rapporto includono:

Tendenze del settore, opportunità e sfide nel mercato

Ruolo degli attori chiave nella catena del valore

Analisi dell’utente finale per definire la strategia di mercato

Mappatura competitiva

Ripartizione a livello regionale e nazionale

Queste intuizioni sono incluse nel rapporto che ti aiuterebbe ad avere una visione realistica dell’intero mercato, compresa la concorrenza, le opportunità di investimento, le restrizioni e le sfide, i fattori regolatori che potrebbero influenzare la crescita del mercato. Inoltre, la relazione contribuirebbe a identificare le opportunità di crescita del mercato regionale per i diversi segmenti trattati nella relazione.

