T2 – Trainspotting 2: svelata la soundtrack ufficiale con Iggy Pop e Queen

Ventuno anni dopo l’uscita del primo film, Trainspotting tornerà nelle sale con il secondo capitolo sempre diretto da Danny Boyle e interpretato dal cast originale, composto da Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner e Robert Carlyle. In attesa di vederlo finalmente al cinema tra qualche mese, possiamo dare un’occhiata alla tracklist ufficiale della colonna sonora che vanta nomi come Iggy Pop, Queen, Blondie e Run DMC.
Vi ricordiamo che T2 – Trainspotting 2 sarà proiettato in anteprima al Festival di Berlino 2017.
1. Lust for Life – Iggy Pop (The Prodigy Remix)
2. Shotgun Mouthwash – High Contrast
3. Silk – Wolf Alice
4. Get Up – Young Fathers
5. Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood
6. Eventually But (Spud’s Letter to Gail) – Underworld and Ewen Bremner
7. Only God Knows – Young Fathers
8. Dad’s Best Friend – The Rubberbandits
9. Dreaming – Blondie
10. Radio Ga Ga – Queen
11. It’s Like That – RUN-DMC and Jason Nevins
12. (White Man) in Hammersmith Palais – The Clash
13. Rain or Shine – Young Fathers
14. Whitest Boy on the Beach – Fat White Family
15. Slow Slippy – Underworld