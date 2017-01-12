T2 – Trainspotting 2: svelata la soundtrack ufficiale con Iggy Pop e Queen

Ventuno anni dopo l’uscita del primo film, Trainspotting tornerà nelle sale con il secondo capitolo sempre diretto da Danny Boyle e interpretato dal cast originale, composto da Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner e Robert Carlyle. In attesa di vederlo finalmente al cinema tra qualche mese, possiamo dare un’occhiata alla tracklist ufficiale della colonna sonora che vanta nomi come Iggy Pop, Queen, Blondie e Run DMC.

Vi ricordiamo che T2 – Trainspotting 2 sarà proiettato in anteprima al Festival di Berlino 2017.

1. Lust for Life – Iggy Pop (The Prodigy Remix)

2. Shotgun Mouthwash – High Contrast

3. Silk – Wolf Alice

4. Get Up – Young Fathers

5. Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

6. Eventually But (Spud’s Letter to Gail) – Underworld and Ewen Bremner

7. Only God Knows – Young Fathers

8. Dad’s Best Friend – The Rubberbandits

9. Dreaming – Blondie

10. Radio Ga Ga – Queen

11. It’s Like That – RUN-DMC and Jason Nevins

12. (White Man) in Hammersmith Palais – The Clash

13. Rain or Shine – Young Fathers

14. Whitest Boy on the Beach – Fat White Family

15. Slow Slippy – Underworld