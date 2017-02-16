The Raid: Joe Carnahan dirigerà il remake americano con Frank Grillo

XYZ Films ha postato un video nel quale l’attore Frank Grillo e il regista Joe Carnahan rivelano di essere al lavoro sul remake di The Raid, film di culto del 2011 diretto da Gareth Evans.

Uscito negli Stati Uniti come The Raid: Redemption, la pellicola ha avuto un sequel nel 2014 dal titolo The Raid 2: Berandal.

Carnahan su Twitter ha spiegato che solo l’idea di realizzare un remake di The Raid è impossibile e che ha in serbo qualcosa di veramente speciale per la sua versione.

THE RAID remake will hew closer in tone & feel to THE GREY and NARC.@Ghuevans is producing alongside & has given us his full blessing. — Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) February 15, 2017

It's not a remake. It's a reimagining of the same scenario.

Everybody take a deep breath.

We won't disappoint you, rabid-fanboy-from-Hell. https://t.co/ShPcXmng5n — Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) February 15, 2017