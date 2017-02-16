The Raid: Joe Carnahan dirigerà il remake americano con Frank Grillo

Ultimi Articoli
XYZ Films ha postato un video nel quale l’attore Frank Grillo e il regista Joe Carnahan rivelano di essere al lavoro sul remake di The Raid, film di culto del 2011 diretto da Gareth Evans.

Uscito negli Stati Uniti come The Raid: Redemption, la pellicola ha avuto un sequel nel 2014 dal titolo The Raid 2: Berandal.

Carnahan su Twitter ha spiegato che solo l’idea di realizzare un remake di The Raid è impossibile e che ha in serbo qualcosa di veramente speciale per la sua versione.

