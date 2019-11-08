Affari
Uno studio di mercato sugli imballaggi biodegradabili aggiornato da Polaris, prevede che il mercato raggiungerà $ 21,60 miliardi entro il 2026
Polaris Market Research has recently updated its existing market research on the biodegradable packaging market and estimates that the market would reach USD 21.60 billion by 2026. The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The <110 pages> report covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments in different regions.
The main companies included in the report include:
Kruger Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, International Corp., Mondi Group, Amcor, Rockten, Novamont SPA, Smurfit Kappa Group, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, Stora Enso and BASF SE, among others.
The updated report on the biodegradable packaging market is segmented by product type and industry end uses and region
Dimensions and forecasts of the biodegradable packaging market by type of product, 2018-2026
- Key results
- plastic
- Paper
Dimensions and forecasts of the biodegradable packaging market by end-use sector, 2018-2026
- Key results
- Food and drinks
- Health care
- Personal care / home care
- Others
Dimensions and forecasts of the biodegradable packaging market by regions
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, United Arab Emirates)
The attributes of the report are as follows:
- Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017
- Base year: 2018
- Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026
The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest covered in the report include:
- Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market
- Role of key players in the value chain
- Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy
- Competitive mapping
- Regional and national level distribution
These insights are included in the report that would help you have a realistic view of the entire market, including competition, investment opportunities, restrictions and challenges, regulatory factors that could influence market growth. Furthermore, the report would help identify the opportunities for growth in the regional market for the different segments covered in the report.
