Uno studio di mercato sugli imballaggi biodegradabili aggiornato da Polaris, prevede che il mercato raggiungerà $ 21,60 miliardi entro il 2026

Polaris Market Research has recently updated its existing market research on the biodegradable packaging market and estimates that the market would reach USD 21.60 billion by 2026. The report provides historical data and forecasts up to 2026. The report covers market trends, drivers and opportunity analysis and provides competitive benchmarking information. The <110 pages> report covers an exhaustive list of tables and market figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments in different regions.

The main companies included in the report include:

Kruger Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, International Corp., Mondi Group, Amcor, Rockten, Novamont SPA, Smurfit Kappa Group, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, Stora Enso and BASF SE, among others.

For more information, request a study sample at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biodegradable-packaging-market/request-for-sample

The updated report on the biodegradable packaging market is segmented by product type and industry end uses and region

Dimensions and forecasts of the biodegradable packaging market by type of product, 2018-2026

Key results

plastic

Paper

Dimensions and forecasts of the biodegradable packaging market by end-use sector, 2018-2026

Key results

Food and drinks

Health care

Personal care / home care

Others

Dimensions and forecasts of the biodegradable packaging market by regions

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, United Arab Emirates)

The attributes of the report are as follows:

Historical data (actual): 2015, 2016, 2017

Base year: 2018

Estimates and forecasts: from 2019 to 2026

!!! Limited time available !!! Get your copy at a discounted price @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biodegradable-packaging-market/request-for-discount-pricing

The report can be customized based on regional analyzes, segment analysis, sector perspectives and competition analysis. Some of the main points of interest covered in the report include:

Industry trends, opportunities and challenges in the market

Role of key players in the value chain

Analysis of the end user to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and national level distribution

These insights are included in the report that would help you have a realistic view of the entire market, including competition, investment opportunities, restrictions and challenges, regulatory factors that could influence market growth. Furthermore, the report would help identify the opportunities for growth in the regional market for the different segments covered in the report.

Talk to an Analyst to learn more @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biodegradable-packaging-market/speak-to-analyst

Information on Polaris market research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting firm. The company specializes in providing exceptional market information and in-depth commercial research services for our customers spread across various companies. At Polaris we are obliged to serve our diverse customer base in the health care, technology, semiconductor and chemical products sectors among various other sectors in the world

Contact

Polaris market research

Telephone: + 44-203-287-6050

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com