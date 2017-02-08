VES Awards: Il Libro della Giungla vince cinque premi, verso l’Oscar ai migliori VFX

Si sono svolti ieri sera al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles i Visual Effects Society Awards, i premi della categoria degli artisti degli effetti visivi giunti alla quindicesima edizione.

A trionfare nella sezione cinema Il Libro della Giungla. L’esperimento più che riuscito cgi/live action porta a casa ben cinque premi: miglior film, migliore animazione (per King Louie), fotografia virtuale, simulazioni e compositing. Un grande successo per la MPC e il supervisore agli effetti visivi Rob Legato, oltre che per la Weta Digital (che si è occupata delle animazioni di King Louie).

Nessun premio, invece, per Rogue One: a Star Wars Story, nonostante le sette nomination. Ricordiamo che in 14 su 15 edizioni, l’Oscar ai migliori effetti visivi è andato al film che ha ottenuto il VES Award come miglior film: Il Libro della Giungla è quindi il frontrunner di quest’anno per l’ambita statuetta.

Due premi sono andati a Deepwater Horizon e al film d’animazione Oceania, mentre Kubo e la Spada Magica ha vinto il VES Award per i migliori effetti visivi in un film d’animazione.

Sul fronte televisivo, Game of Thrones ha dominato la serata con cinque premi, Black Sails ha ottenuto il sesto. Potete vedere la lista dei premi qui sotto:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature : “The Jungle Book”

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature : “Deepwater Horizon”

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature : “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode : “Game of Thrones”: “Battle of the Bastards”

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode : “Black Sails”: “XX”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project : “Uncharted 4”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial : John Lewis; Buster the Boxer

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project : “Pirates of the Caribbean”: “Battle for the Sunken Treasure”

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature : “The Jungle Book”: King Louie

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Feature : “Finding Dory”: Hank

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project : “Game of Thrones”: “Battle of the Bastards”: Drogon

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial : John Lewis; Buster the Boxer

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature : “Doctor Strange”: New York City

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature : “Moana”: Motunui Island

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project : “Game of Thrones”: “Battle of the Bastards”: Meereen City

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project : “The Jungle Book”

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project : “Deepwater Horizon”: Deepwater Horizon Rig

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature : “The Jungle Book”: Nature Effects

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature : “Moana”

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project : “Game of Thrones”: “Battle of the Bastards”: Meereen City

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature : “The Jungle Book”

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode : “Game of Thrones”: “Battle of the Bastards”: Retaking Winterfell

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial : John Lewis; Buster the Boxe

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project: “Breaking Point”

Fonte: Variety