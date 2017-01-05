WGA Awards 2017: ecco le nomination del sindacato sceneggiatori

Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination della Writers Guild of America, sindacato degli sceneggiatori spesso precursore di quelle che saranno le prossime nomination ai Premi Oscar, per quanto riguarda la categoria.
Nonostante la presenza scontata di pellicole come Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Loving e La La Land, possiamo constatare con sorpresa anche quella di Deadpool e Arrival di Denis Villeneuve che conferma ancora l’apprezzamento degli addetti ai lavori per l’operato del regista canadese. Film come Florence, Lion e Zootropolis non erano eleggibili invece, come riportato da Deadline, ma potrebbero comunque essere presi in considerazione per la cinquina degli Oscar.
WGA Awards 2017 – Nomination
SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- Hell or High Water, Written by Taylor Sheridan; CBS Films
- La La Land, Written by Damien Chazelle; Lionsgate
- Loving, Written by Jeff Nichols; Focus Features
- Manchester by the Sea, Written by Kenneth Lonergan; Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions
- Moonlight, Written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24
SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- Arrival, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures
- Deadpool, Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick; Based on the X-Men Comic Books; Twentieth Century Fox Film
- Fences, Screenplay by August Wilson; Based on his Play; Paramount Pictures
- Hidden Figures, Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; Based on the Book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Twentieth Century Fox Film
- Nocturnal Animals, Screenplay by Tom Ford; Based on the Novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright; Focus Features
DOCUMENTARIO
- Author: The JT LeRoy Story, Written by Jeff Feuerzeig; Amazon Studios
- Command and Control, Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films
- Zero Days, Written by Alex Gibney; Magnolia Pictures